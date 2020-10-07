UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Discusses Expansion Of Trade, Economic Ties With CAR President - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, have held talks during the latter's visit to Moscow to discuss the prospects of strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, both parties exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of the friendly relations between Russia and the Central African Republic, and the potential of strengthening them. This includes a deepening of political dialogue and the expanding of mutually beneficial trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation," the Foreign Ministry said.

Touadera is said to have expressed his gratitude to Lavrov for Russia's role in helping the Central African Republic combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, Lavrov went on to say that Russia will continue to aid stabilization efforts in the region, working in coordination with the Central African Republic, African Union, and the United Nations, the ministry stated.

Russia still intends to open a representative office of the Ministry of Defense in Bangui, the ambassador to the Central African Republic, Vladimir Titorenko, told Sputnik earlier in the year.

The Central African Republic is still recovering from a conflict between the armed forces and militants that broke out in 2013. Six years later, Touadera and representatives from the rebel groups signed a peace deal bringing the conflict to a close.

The African nation is set to hold a general election on December 27.

