Lavrov Discusses Future Moscow-Athens Cooperation With Greek Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday discussed bilateral cooperation in a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the upcoming bilateral political contacts, including [those that are to take place] during activities linked to the Russian-Greek Year of History and the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the national liberation struggle in Greece. They confirmed the inclination to further develop the entire framework of the Russia-Greece cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged opinions on the pressing international and regional issues.

The Russian-Greek Year of History is scheduled for 2021 and is expected to foster cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. This year Greece also commemorate the 200 anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence, which resulted in the Greek people liberating themselves from the Ottoman Empire.