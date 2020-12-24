UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Discusses Implementation Of Karabakh Agreement With Armenian Counterpart - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:47 AM

Lavrov Discusses Implementation of Karabakh Agreement With Armenian Counterpart - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, on Wednesday discussed the ongoing implementation of the November 9 ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, on Wednesday discussed the ongoing implementation of the November 9 ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 23, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Aivazian. The heads of the foreign ministries discussed issues related to the implementation of the statement of Azerbaijani President [Ilham] Aliyev, Russian President [Vladimir] Putin and Armenian Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan on the ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on November 9 this year, as well as a number of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the ministry said.

At the end of September, the long-term Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed and led to military and civilian casualties on both sides. The armed hostilities ended after the November 9 deal.

According to the agreement, a number of areas came under Baku's control, the two countries exchanged prisoners and Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed region.

