UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Discusses Moscow-Brussels Relations With EU Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Lavrov Discusses Moscow-Brussels Relations With EU Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov discussed relations between Moscow and Brussels at a meeting with embassadors of EU member states and the head of the EU Delegation to Russia on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov discussed relations between Moscow and Brussels at a meeting with embassadors of EU member states and the head of the EU Delegation to Russia on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"There was also an exchange of views on Russian-EU relations. The Russian side again pointed out the futility of building them on the principles of 'repulse' and 'restrict,' as the European Union is trying to do," the commentary on the ministry website says.

It was noted during the meeting that both sides are open to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation based on a balance of interests.

In mid-July, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries formally extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, until January 31, 2022. Initially, these sanctions were imposed by the European Union on July 31, 2014 over Crimea's reuniification with Russia.

Moscow retaliated by embarking on a course of import substitution, and repeatedly stated that it was counterproductive to speak the language of sanctions. Russia has also repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and a subject of the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Minsk Brussels January July Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of dr ..

LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

19 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of pe ..

Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan ..

19 minutes ago
 Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minis ..

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to ..

Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

19 minutes ago
 DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup len ..

DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.