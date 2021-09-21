Lavrov Discusses Moscow-Brussels Relations With EU Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov discussed relations between Moscow and Brussels at a meeting with embassadors of EU member states and the head of the EU Delegation to Russia on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov discussed relations between Moscow and Brussels at a meeting with embassadors of EU member states and the head of the EU Delegation to Russia on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"There was also an exchange of views on Russian-EU relations. The Russian side again pointed out the futility of building them on the principles of 'repulse' and 'restrict,' as the European Union is trying to do," the commentary on the ministry website says.

It was noted during the meeting that both sides are open to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation based on a balance of interests.

In mid-July, the foreign ministers of the European Union countries formally extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, until January 31, 2022. Initially, these sanctions were imposed by the European Union on July 31, 2014 over Crimea's reuniification with Russia.

Moscow retaliated by embarking on a course of import substitution, and repeatedly stated that it was counterproductive to speak the language of sanctions. Russia has also repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and a subject of the Minsk agreements.