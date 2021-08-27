MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed COVID-19 response measures, regional and international issues, as well as the Syrian conflict with Iran's new top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed issues pertaining to the coordination in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Lavrov and Abdollahian exchanged views on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.

"As for the Syrian conflict resolution, the parties confirmed their intention to continue close coordination of actions in the Astana format," the ministry said.

The top diplomats also touched upon Tehran's contact with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to potentially become a full-fledged member.

On Wednesday, the Iranian parliament approved 18 out of 19 members of President Ebrahim Raisi's government. Abdollahian was preceded by Javad Zarif.