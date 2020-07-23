Lavrov Discusses Rights of National Minorities in Ukraine With Hungarian Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the issue of ensuring the rights of national minorities in Ukraine with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Thursday, according to a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

"The ministers discussed topical aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts. They also considered a number of international issues, including the interaction of the two countries at the UN and other international platforms, as well as the protection of the rights of national minorities in Ukraine," the ministry said in the statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on July 16 that a report on human rights violations in Ukraine, including the discrimination faced by minorities in the country, has been prepared.

In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only official language in schools and other major state institutions. From September, all schools in the country must teach children in Ukrainian.

This legislation has also been criticized by Budapest, and Szijjarto told Sputnik in November that he expected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reinstate the rights of ethnic Hungarians that reside in Ukraine.