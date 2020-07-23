UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses Rights Of National Minorities In Ukraine With Hungarian Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Lavrov Discusses Rights of National Minorities in Ukraine With Hungarian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the issue of ensuring the rights of national minorities in Ukraine with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Thursday, according to a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

"The ministers discussed topical aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts. They also considered a number of international issues, including the interaction of the two countries at the UN and other international platforms, as well as the protection of the rights of national minorities in Ukraine," the ministry said in the statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on July 16 that a report on human rights violations in Ukraine, including the discrimination faced by minorities in the country, has been prepared.

In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only official language in schools and other major state institutions. From September, all schools in the country must teach children in Ukrainian.

This legislation has also been criticized by Budapest, and Szijjarto told Sputnik in November that he expected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reinstate the rights of ethnic Hungarians that reside in Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Budapest May July September November 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

1 hour ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Zardari's plea against Park Lane reference adjourn ..

1 minute ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.