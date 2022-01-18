UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Discusses Russia's Draft Agreements On Security Guarantees With Baerbock

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Lavrov Discusses Russia's Draft Agreements on Security Guarantees With Baerbock

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed Russia's proposals on European security guarantees with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed Russia's proposals on European security guarantees with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"We expressed concern about NATO's policy of containing Russia, and in this regard, we drew attention to and talked in sufficient detail about the initiatives put forward by the Russian side regarding the harmonization of reliable legal, legally binding security guarantees," Lavrov told reporters.

Commenting on NATO's open door policy, mainly about the alliance's commitment not to expand at the expense of the security of other countries,�the top Russian diplomat said that Moscow has asked its Western partners for clarification on the issue of their commitments.

"We asked our German colleagues, as well as our colleagues from the US, to explain to us how they interpret this particular part of the commitment in practice. We hope that this conversation will continue. This is a very serious matter, and we simply cannot afford to drag on in reaching concrete agreements on this," Lavrov said.

In December, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. On January 10, Russia and the US held a strategic stability dialogue meeting in Geneva. The bilateral talks were followed by a NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels last Wednesday, the first since 2019, and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) talks in Vienna the next day.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe German Vienna Brussels Geneva Alliance January December 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

2 injured in gas explosion

2 injured in gas explosion

1 minute ago
 Audit report on Sindh Govt's accounts shows irregu ..

Audit report on Sindh Govt's accounts shows irregularities : Khurram Sher Zaman

1 minute ago
 Polish President to Go to Winter Olympics Opening ..

Polish President to Go to Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Office

3 minutes ago
 Chairman RAA, President IIU discuss role of varsit ..

Chairman RAA, President IIU discuss role of varsities in promotion of Seerah

3 minutes ago
 2020 Petrol crisis: Court extends interim bail of ..

2020 Petrol crisis: Court extends interim bail of accused till Jan 29

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges Blinken Not to Replicate Speculation ..

Lavrov Urges Blinken Not to Replicate Speculation About Russia's 'Aggression' - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.