Lavrov Discusses Situation In Yemen With Saudi Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:41 PM

Lavrov Discusses Situation in Yemen With Saudi Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and the sides discussed the situation in conflict-torn Yemen with an emphasis on the necessity of launching a comprehensive settlement process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and the sides discussed the situation in conflict-torn Yemen with an emphasis on the necessity of launching a comprehensive settlement process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers discussed the military-political and socioeconomic situation in the Republic of Yemen with an emphasis on the need to support the UN efforts aimed at reaching agreements on a ceasefire between the warring parties, to take urgent humanitarian measures and to launch a comprehensive post-conflict settlement process," the statement said.

Lavrov stressed that the progress toward establishing the long-awaited peace and stability in Yemen is possible only if the interests and concerns of all leading political forces and confessional groups are considered.

"An agreement was reached to continue to compare notes on Yemen and other important items on the middle East agenda, including in the context of the UN General Assembly's relevant multilateral events," the ministry added.

Some important issues of the bilateral agenda were also discussed by the ministers.

