Lavrov Discusses Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border With Two Countries' Ambassadors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed stabilization of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vardan Toganyan and Polad Bulbuloglu, respectively, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The parties discussed issues of ensuring security in the Transcaucasia, the tasks of stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, prospects for intensifying efforts for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the ministry said.