UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses Situation On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border With Two Countries' Ambassadors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:05 AM

Lavrov Discusses Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border With Two Countries' Ambassadors

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed stabilization of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vardan Toganyan and Polad Bulbuloglu, respectively, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed stabilization of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vardan Toganyan and Polad Bulbuloglu, respectively, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The parties discussed issues of ensuring security in the Transcaucasia, the tasks of stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, prospects for intensifying efforts for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan Border

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

26 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

56 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

1 hour ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.