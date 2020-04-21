Lavrov Discusses Syria, Middle East Peace With Colleague From Jordan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the implementation of the Astana agreements on Syria and the Israel-Palestine peace process with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Hussein Abdullah Safadi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, they had a substantial exchange of opinions on the key regional issues with an emphasis on the situation in Syria ... Safadi gave high praise to the actions of the Russian side in support of the realization of the agreements reached within the Astana format on the ground," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers also talked about middle East settlement, agreeing on the necessity of creating conditions for a renewal of the talks between Israel and Palestine based on decisions by the United Nations and the Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by the Arab League.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.

The Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.

On August 2, a new round of talks on the Syria conflict settlement concluded without reaching any comprehensive agreements. Two compromises were reached during the talks, including an agreement that the constitutional committee could be formed by September and the long-discussed truce in the province of Idlib entered into force.