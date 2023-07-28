Open Menu

Lavrov Discusses UN Reform With African Ministers - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with 31 foreign ministers of African countries at the Russia-Africa summit and discusses issues of United Nations reform to ensure the continent's representation at the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 27 in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in the format of a working breakfast with the heads of 31 foreign ministries of the countries of the African continent participating in the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum .

.. In this context, issues of reforming the UN, ensuring fair representation of Africa in its Security Council and other key multilateral structures were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

