Lavrov Discusses 'Unacceptable' Visa Denial to UNGA Delegation With Pompeo - Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the "unacceptable" situation around visa denial to a part of Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly during his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus was made on the unacceptability of the US move to deny Russian delegates visas to participate in multilateral events at the United Nations, as well as in the bilateral dialogue," the ministry told reporters.

The Russian top diplomat reiterated Russia's openness for dialogue based on mutual respect for each other's interests.

"Lavrov stressed that Russia is open to a dialogue with the United States in a wide range of areas, but constructive cooperation is possible only on the basis of respect for each other's interests," the ministry added.