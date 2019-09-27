UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses Venezuela With Chilean Foreign Minister At UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Lavrov Discusses Venezuela With Chilean Foreign Minister at UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Teodoro Ribera, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, discussing the situation around Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides paid special attention to the situation involving Venezuela with regard to the establishment of a political process for overcoming the crisis," the statement published late on Thursday read.

The ministers also discussed key bilateral issues, including the development of trade and economic ties, political dialogue and prospects for strengthening the legal basis for this.

The Foreign Ministry added that the two top diplomats also exchanged opinions on pressing international and regional issues.

The political crisis in Venezuela erupted in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to dispute the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro following months of protests. Maduro has managed to retain power despite Guaido being supported by the United States and its allies.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia United States Venezuela January Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

2 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

3 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

4 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

4 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.