Lavrov Discusses Venezuela With Chilean Foreign Minister at UN - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Teodoro Ribera, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, discussing the situation around Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides paid special attention to the situation involving Venezuela with regard to the establishment of a political process for overcoming the crisis," the statement published late on Thursday read.

The ministers also discussed key bilateral issues, including the development of trade and economic ties, political dialogue and prospects for strengthening the legal basis for this.

The Foreign Ministry added that the two top diplomats also exchanged opinions on pressing international and regional issues.

The political crisis in Venezuela erupted in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to dispute the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro following months of protests. Maduro has managed to retain power despite Guaido being supported by the United States and its allies.