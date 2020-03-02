Lavrov Discusses With Hamas Leader Situation in Palestine, Gaza Strip - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday held a meeting with the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, during which they discussed ways to restore national unity in Palestine and the situation around the Gaza strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"During the meeting, ways to restore the Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization were discussed in detail. Various aspects of the current situation around the Gaza strip were also addressed, including in the context of efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive Middle East settlement on an internationally recognized legal basis," the statement read.

According to the statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also held consultations with Haniyeh earlier in the day.

The US' Middle East peace plan was formally unveiled in late January. According to the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state was offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The deal triggered strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem as its capital.