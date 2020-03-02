UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses With Hamas Leader Situation In Palestine, Gaza Strip - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:57 PM

Lavrov Discusses With Hamas Leader Situation in Palestine, Gaza Strip - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday held a meeting with the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, during which they discussed ways to restore national unity in Palestine and the situation around the Gaza strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday held a meeting with the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, during which they discussed ways to restore national unity in Palestine and the situation around the Gaza strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, ways to restore the Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization were discussed in detail. Various aspects of the current situation around the Gaza strip were also addressed, including in the context of efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive Middle East settlement on an internationally recognized legal basis," the statement read.

According to the statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also held consultations with Haniyeh earlier in the day.

The US' Middle East peace plan was formally unveiled in late January. According to the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state was offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and a $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The deal triggered strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Russia Gaza Bank Jerusalem Middle East January Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

1 hour ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

34 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 52 - Civil Pro ..

34 minutes ago

Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threa ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.