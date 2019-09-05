UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Dismisses Assertion China Russia's 'Big Brother'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) It is incorrect to call China Russia's "big brother," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow established relations with other countries based on mutual benefits and avoiding dictate from any side.

"We have repeatedly emphasized in our doctrines and practice, that we only support developing relations that are based on mutual benefit and are not subject to dictate from any side, regardless of whether this concerns China or some smaller country," Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestiya, when ask if it was correct to call China Russia's "big brother."

Lavrov noted that relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached a strategically new level, noting their mutually beneficial nature.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have emphasized that Moscow and Beijing enjoyed strategically important partnership.

More Stories From World

