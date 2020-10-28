MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Speculations about Russia's "harmful influence" in the Western Balkans have nothing to do with reality and are being promoted by the countries that seek to disguise their own selfish interests in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Glas Srpske newspaper in an interview.

"The most interesting thing is that no one can really explain what our so-called 'harmful influence' is. There are a lot of empty and idle arguments and insinuations, but no one can give evidence and facts. And how can they appear?" Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Russia's extensive multifaceted ties with all countries in the region are developing absolutely transparently, in full compliance with international law, and Moscow "also continues to play an important role in the post-conflict settlement."

"Obviously, someone does not like it, because it is an obstacle to the realization of the selfish interests of a number of international players who would like to turn this part of Europe into an arena of geopolitical confrontation and create new dividing lines there.

Hence there are speculations about 'harmful influence.' Thus, these are not only clumsy efforts to denigrate Russia's policy in the Balkans that are seen, but also attempts to disguise own unsightly plans," Lavrov stated.

The diplomat noted that Russia sees the Western Balkans in the future as a "territory of security, stability, development and cooperation."

He described the Western Balkans as a unique region in terms of its geopolitical position, and historical and cultural features, and called the dialogue between its peoples and countries a guarantee of its prosperity. Russia, on its part, is ready to support any constructive initiative in the interest of peace and stability in the region, Lavrov added.