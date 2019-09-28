UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Dismisses Pelosi's Claims On Russia's Alleged Role In Ukrainegate As 'Paranoia'

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Lavrov Dismisses Pelosi's Claims on Russia's Alleged Role in Ukrainegate as 'Paranoia'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed on Friday remarks made earlier in the day by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Russia's alleged role in the recent scandal around the July phone talk between the US and Ukrainian presidents as paranoid.

"Well, it's paranoia that, I think, is obvious to all," Lavrov said at a news briefing following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly Scandal United Nations Russia Nancy New York July All

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

2 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

2 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

2 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.