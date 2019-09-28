UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed on Friday remarks made earlier in the day by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Russia's alleged role in the recent scandal around the July phone talk between the US and Ukrainian presidents as paranoid.

"Well, it's paranoia that, I think, is obvious to all," Lavrov said at a news briefing following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.