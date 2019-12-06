UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Dismisses Rumors Of Alleged Presence Of "Russian Mercenaries" In Libya

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday dismissed media reports of alleged presence of "Russian mercenaries" in Libya as rumors

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday dismissed media reports of alleged presence of "Russian mercenaries" in Libya as rumors.

The New York Times earlier reported that about 200 "Russian mercenaries" had allegedly arrived in Libya.

"Well, we have already 'been seen' in Chile, as you know. We also incite riots and participate in the domestic political struggle there.

Therefore, it seems to me that we just need to be honest. There is no secret, all people present here are literate. Everyone knows who really supports the warring parties in Libya. Let's not forget about it," Lavrov said during the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

"It is better now not to chase sensations, but rather do business, and for this, it is important to return to the agreements reached in Abu Dhabi and implement them," the minister stressed.

