Lavrov Does Not Rule Out Relocation of Konev Monument in Prague to Russian Embassy Grounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the monument to World War II hero Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague may be relocated to the territory of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

"There was an initiative of a head of the one of the Prague areas to place it [the statue] on their territory, we are ready to do this. So far, this idea has not been really formed... Well, we do not rule out the option of moving the monument to the embassy territory, this is a worthy place in Prague," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of national and cultural associations.

The authorities of the Prague-6 district dismantled the monument to Marshal Konev, who led the Prague liberation effort by the Soviet Red Army in 1945, in April of the last year, with what they said was an intention to install it later in the museum of the history of the 20th century that is under construction.

Moscow branded the move as "outrageous and cynical," adding that it would prefer to see the monument restored in the Czech Republic or in Russia. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on the desecration of the symbols of the Russian military glory.

Czech President Milos Zeman called the dismantlement of the monument a folly.