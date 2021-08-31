UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Does Not Rule Out Relocation Of Konev Monument In Prague To Russian Embassy Grounds

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lavrov Does Not Rule Out Relocation of Konev Monument in Prague to Russian Embassy Grounds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the monument to World War II hero Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague may be relocated to the territory of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

"There was an initiative of a head of the one of the Prague areas to place it [the statue] on their territory, we are ready to do this. So far, this idea has not been really formed... Well, we do not rule out the option of moving the monument to the embassy territory, this is a worthy place in Prague," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of national and cultural associations.

The authorities of the Prague-6 district dismantled the monument to Marshal Konev, who led the Prague liberation effort by the Soviet Red Army in 1945, in April of the last year, with what they said was an intention to install it later in the museum of the history of the 20th century that is under construction.

Moscow branded the move as "outrageous and cynical," adding that it would prefer to see the monument restored in the Czech Republic or in Russia. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on the desecration of the symbols of the Russian military glory.

Czech President Milos Zeman called the dismantlement of the monument a folly.

Related Topics

Century Army Russia Prague Czech Republic April May Criminals World War

Recent Stories

SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

46 seconds ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

31 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

28 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.