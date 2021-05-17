Lavrov Doubts Czech Probe Into Vrbetice Blasts to Generate Concrete Results

The investigation into the 2014 arms depot explosions in the Czech village of Vrbetice is unlikely to lead to any specific results, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The investigation into the 2014 arms depot explosions in the Czech village of Vrbetice is unlikely to lead to any specific results, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said on Monday.

"You see, how the story of the explosions, which occurred seven years ago, is being handled in the Czech Republic right now. No one has managed to explain what investigative bodies did all these years. They get confused in testimonies and provide more and more new versions [of what happened]. They have to first deal with such things at home before expelling diplomats and blaming them for what is still under investigation.

Judging by how they are tackling this, it [investigation] is unlikely to lead to any concrete results," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with David J. Francis, the Sierra Leonean foreign minister.

In April, the Czech Republic blamed Russia's special services for the explosions in Vrbetice and expelled 18 diplomats from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, dismissing the accusations as unsubstantiated, absurd and outrageous. On Friday, Russia's government adopted the list of unfriendly states, which includes the United States and the Czech Republic.