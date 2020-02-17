(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Washington is ignoring the internationally-accepted approach to the Middle East settlement which is not helping resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian La Stampa daily.

"The US, in its usual manner, has offered to resolve one of the most long-lasting conflicts of our time 'in one go'. At the same time, Washington essentially ignored the universally recognized international legal basis for a Middle East settlement, which includes the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly; the Arab Peace Initiative," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the new US peace plan stipulates the resolution of all key issues relating to the status of Palestinian territories by means of unilateral concessions in favor of Israel.

"Such an approach is unlikely to help rectify the situation. This is also indicated by the fact that the so-called 'deal of the century' is being completely rejected by the Palestinians," Lavrov told La Stampa.

Last month, US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan was rejected by Palestinian leaders.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticized Washington's new settlement proposal saying that it runs "contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions."