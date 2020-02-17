UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Doubts US Middle East Plan's Capacity To Improve Israeli-Palestinian Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:41 AM

Lavrov Doubts US Middle East Plan's Capacity to Improve Israeli-Palestinian Relations

Washington is ignoring the internationally-accepted approach to the Middle East settlement which is not helping resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian La Stampa daily

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Washington is ignoring the internationally-accepted approach to the Middle East settlement which is not helping resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian La Stampa daily.

"The US, in its usual manner, has offered to resolve one of the most long-lasting conflicts of our time 'in one go'. At the same time, Washington essentially ignored the universally recognized international legal basis for a Middle East settlement, which includes the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly; the Arab Peace Initiative," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the new US peace plan stipulates the resolution of all key issues relating to the status of Palestinian territories by means of unilateral concessions in favor of Israel.

"Such an approach is unlikely to help rectify the situation. This is also indicated by the fact that the so-called 'deal of the century' is being completely rejected by the Palestinians," Lavrov told La Stampa.

Last month, US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan was rejected by Palestinian leaders.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticized Washington's new settlement proposal saying that it runs "contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions."

Related Topics

Resolution Century United Nations Israel Russia Washington Trump Bank Jerusalem Same Middle East All Arab

Recent Stories

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 29 Li ..

15 minutes ago

'India not allowing proper treatment to Syed Ali G ..

23 minutes ago

Motorway Police officer sacrifices own life while ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urges pare ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Press: Empowering women benefits countries

28 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents proceeds of Zayed Charity ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.