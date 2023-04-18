UrduPoint.com

Lavrov During NY Visit Next Week To Raise Issue Of Grain Deal With UN Chief -Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) During his visit to New York Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to raise the issue of the grain deal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"He (Lavrov) will discuss it (grain deal) with the Secretary-General ... Otherwise no meeting on that particular issue but of course he will be raising it," Nebenzia told journalists.

