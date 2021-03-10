UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Egyptian Top Diplomat Discuss Libya Settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Lavrov, Egyptian Top Diplomat Discuss Libya Settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to discuss the settlement of conflicts and crises in the middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the state of affairs in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Egyptian side. During the conversation, "some urgent issues of further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Egyptian interaction... were discussed in detail."

"The issues of resolving conflicts and crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa region were also considered, with an emphasis on the situation in Libya.

In this context, the need to intensify international efforts under the auspices of the UN to promote the speedy normalization of the situation in Libya and the formation of permanent Libyan authorities was emphasized," the ministry said.

The ministers reaffirmed their intention to further coordinate the foreign policy efforts of Moscow and Cairo in the interests of a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

