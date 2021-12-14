Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a conversation with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the need to provide Russia with security guarantees not to expand NATO to the east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"When discussing topical issues on the international agenda on the Russian side, the emphasis was placed on the need to provide our country with security guarantees in the form of legally formalized obligations not to expand NATO to the east and not to advance the bloc's military infrastructure to the borders of Russia," the statement says.