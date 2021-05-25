UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Expects Irritants In Russian-US Relations To Be Removed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Lavrov Expects Irritants in Russian-US Relations to Be Removed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Tuesday that the irritants in the relations with the United States could be removed, taking into consideration the tone of the bilateral dialogue

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Tuesday that the irritants in the relations with the United States could be removed, taking into consideration the tone of the bilateral dialogue.

"[The tone of the US side] allows us to expect the removal of certain irritants through a serious, specific dialogue on practical problems and common threats and risks, if both sides make effort," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Malta's foreign minister.

One should not expect this to happen "quickly and easily," the Russian diplomat warned.

