Lavrov Explained Essence of Minsk Agreements to Blinken: They Cannot Be Linked With Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had explained to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the essence of the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian settlement

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had explained to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the essence of the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian settlement.

"I, of course, explained everything to him, later quoted during our bilateral meeting the specific provisions of the Minsk agreements, which directly states that all these issues are resolved through direct dialogue and reaching agreement between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"This obsession with the desire to tie all the Minsk agreements on the actions and behavior of Russia is present in all NATO countries," the minister added.