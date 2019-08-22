Lavrov Explains Difference Between Detained Ukraine Sailors, Vyshinsky to German Reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained to a German reporter on Wednesday the difference between the detained Ukrainian sailors, who had illegally crossed the Russian border in the Kerch Strait, and the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been accused by Kiev of high treason over his professional work.

At a press conference following Lavrov's talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday, a German journalist asked a question about a possibility of the return of the Ukrainian sailors detained by Russia to their homeland.

"You asked my colleague about the fate of the Ukrainian sailors. You probably remember what happened in November last year. They grossly violated the safety standards of passage through the straits and secretly tried to break through [the border]. There were representatives of the security service and documents on board that confirm that they had an illegal order to break through without notifying Russian border guards. But, nevertheless, these people, who have families, carried out this criminal and dangerous order," Lavrov said.

Further answering the question, Lavrov reminded the reporter about the Vyshinsky case.

"You are not a sailor, right? You are a journalist. There is your colleague, he is a journalist and his name is Vyshinsky. He did not pass the Kerch Strait breaking all the rules and regulations; he did not harm anyone or banned anyone from anything; he simply was writing reports. He was accused of high treason in Kiev for writing reports. [I am telling you this] just so you have a more complete picture of under which circumstances journalists have to work. Perhaps, you will get interested in this story," the foreign minister noted.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. If convicted, the journalist faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His arrest has been prolonged several times.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions against Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.