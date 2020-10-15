UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Expressed Concerns, In Talks With Kyrgyz Minister, Over Situation In Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:03 PM

Lavrov Expressed Concerns, in Talks With Kyrgyz Minister, Over Situation in Country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, and expressed concerns over the situation in the Central Asian country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, and expressed concerns over the situation in the Central Asian country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov expressed concerns over the development of the domestic political situation in the republic and reaffirmed the Russian side's readiness to continue providing assistance to Kyrgyz legitimate authorities, in the interests of swift stabilization and restoration of the constitutional order," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

