Lavrov Expresses Concern Over Nagorno-Karabakh Clashes in Talks With Armenian Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Sunday, emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On September 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan. The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was discussed. Lavrov expressed serious concern about the ongoing large-scale hostilities on the line of contact, information about the killed and injured.

The need for an early ceasefire was emphasized," a Foreign Ministry statement read.

Lavrov went on to say that Russia would continue mediation efforts to stabilize the situation in its capacity as a member of the Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"It was noted that Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to undertake mediation efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation," the ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov was set to speak with his Azerbaijani counterpart shortly.