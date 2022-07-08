UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Expresses Condolences To Tokyo For Attack On Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday expressed condolences to the Japanese Foreign Ministry for the assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe, the country's prime minister.

"I learned about it during the G20 meeting.

In general, I was the first to start my speech by expressing condolences to my Japanese colleague in connection with the incident," Lavrov told journalists.

The Russian foreign minister said he did not know the motive for the attack.

