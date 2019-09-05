UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Expresses Regret US Democrats Continue To 'Play Russia Card'

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lavrov Expresses Regret US Democrats Continue to 'Play Russia Card'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The US Democrats are aggressively trying to find some "secret ties" between US President Donald Trump and Russia and some pretexts to impeach the president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, expressing regret that a part of the US elite is trying to benefit from the Russia case ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

"The aggressive way with which they are trying to accuse the US administration of having secret ties with Russia and the way they are searching for reasons to begin the impeachment process against Donald Trump in it shows that, despite the conclusions that the commission [of former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller] made to the contrary, the Democrats have not abandoned the idea of playing the Russia card, as they are currently entering another election campaign, preparing for the head of state election in 2020," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestiya newspaper.

"This is sad and regrettable," the minister pointed out.

Trump's presidency has been rocked by a probe, held by Mueller, into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion or meddling in elections in the United States or other countries.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Trump United States Democrats 2016 2020 From Race Sad

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

2 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.