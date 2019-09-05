Lavrov Expresses Regret US Democrats Continue to 'Play Russia Card'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The US Democrats are aggressively trying to find some "secret ties" between US President Donald Trump and Russia and some pretexts to impeach the president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, expressing regret that a part of the US elite is trying to benefit from the Russia case ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

"The aggressive way with which they are trying to accuse the US administration of having secret ties with Russia and the way they are searching for reasons to begin the impeachment process against Donald Trump in it shows that, despite the conclusions that the commission [of former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller] made to the contrary, the Democrats have not abandoned the idea of playing the Russia card, as they are currently entering another election campaign, preparing for the head of state election in 2020," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestiya newspaper.

"This is sad and regrettable," the minister pointed out.

Trump's presidency has been rocked by a probe, held by Mueller, into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion or meddling in elections in the United States or other countries.