Lavrov, Fidan Reaffirm Readiness For Cooperation Between Foreign Ministries - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkey's new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation between foreign ministries during a phone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkey's new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation between foreign ministries during a phone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On June 9, ... Lavrov held a phone conversation with ... Fidan. Sergey Lavrov congratulated H. Fidan on his appointment as Turkey's foreign minister. The readiness to continue constructive interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries was mutually confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

