MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The Council of Europe's lack of reaction to the discrimination against the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine and the Baltic countries undermines its authority as a human rights organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

Lavrov made the statement in his address to Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric marking the 25th anniversary of Russia's membership.

"The lack of an appropriate response to such wide-spread and long-standing violations of human rights as the discrimination against the Russian language and the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine and the Baltic states undermines the authority of the Council of Europe.

An organization that emerged from the ruins of the Second World War should not look with indifference at the manifestations of historical revisionism and the glorification of Nazi supporters," Lavrov wrote, as quoted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Earlier this month, Lavrov voiced regret and concern over the disregard for the repression of Russian-speakers in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by the European Union and the United Nations.