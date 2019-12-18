UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, German Foreign Minister Discussed Ukraine, Libya By Phone - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed by phone the situation in Ukraine, taking into account the results of the December 9 Normandy Four summit in Paris, as well as the situation in Libya with an emphasis on promoting a political settlement in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed by phone the situation in Ukraine, taking into account the results of the December 9 Normandy Four summit in Paris, as well as the situation in Libya with an emphasis on promoting a political settlement in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

In connection with Berlin's plans to convene an international conference on Libya, a discussion was held on the situation in that country with an emphasis on promoting a political settlement through an inclusive dialogue with the participation of all parties to the conflict.

"The situation in Ukraine was also touched upon with the priority of the consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements and the continuation of work within the Normandy format, taking into account the results of the summit in Paris on December 9," the ministry said.

