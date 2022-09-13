UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Granted US Visa To Attend UN General Assembly - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted US visas to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons have been granted (US) visas," the ministry told reporters.

The department also said that it expected the issuance of US visas for other members of the Russian delegation and prompt resolution of the logistical issues.

The UNGA 77, which will run from September 13-27 with high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

