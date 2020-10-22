UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Greek Foreign Minister To Meet In Athens On October 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Lavrov, Greek Foreign Minister to Meet in Athens on October 26 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the Greek foreign minister in Athens on October 26 and will be received by the Greek prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the Greek foreign minister in Athens on October 26 and will be received by the Greek prime minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On October 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Greece," she said at a briefing in Moscow.

According to Zakharova, "in Athens, the foreign minister will be received by the Greek prime minister and will also meet with the chairman of the main opposition party, the Coalition of Radical Left Forces."

During the visit, the parties will discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including deepening economic cooperation. The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and the Caucasus will also be considered.

