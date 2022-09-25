UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Guarantees Full Protection To Territories That Join Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russia would guarantee full protection to territories that join it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after addressing the General Assembly on Saturday.

"All of the Russian territory enshrined in the Russian Constitution or added to it certainly enjoys full protection of the State.

All laws, doctrines, concepts and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to its entirety," he told reporters on the sidelines of the UNGA general debate in New York City.

