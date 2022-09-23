UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Guterres Confirm Need For Full Implementation Of Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal and confirmed the need for its full implementation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"(They) substantively discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian food products from the Black Sea ports and the unimpeded export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. The parties confirmed the need to ensure their package nature and full implementation," the ministry said in a statement following the meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

More Stories From World

