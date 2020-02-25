Lavrov, Guterres Discuss Syria in Geneva - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in Syria with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, the Foreign Ministry said.

"They had a detailed exchange of opinions on the most relevant issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria.

They reviewed the issues of Russia's cooperation with the UN Secretariat," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian foreign minister and the UN secretary general had paid special attention to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the creation of the United Nations, celebrated this year. The sides also confirmed their commitment to strengthen the UN's central role in the global affairs