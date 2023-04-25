Lavrov, Guterres Discussed Ukraine, Mideast, Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed, at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the situation in Ukraine and around it, in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, as well as cooperation between Russia and the UN and the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

Lavrov arrived at the UN headquarters on Monday, where he presides over Security Council meetings. He met with Guterres, who took note of Moscow's concerns about how the Russian part of the grain deal is being implemented. Lavrov, following a meeting with the UN Secretary General, told reporters that he had received a letter from the head of the global organization with ideas for full implementation of the deal. Guterres, as reported by the UN, informed the Russian minister about the organization's efforts to resolve the situation with the host country, including visa issues.

"There was a substantive discussion of various aspects of cooperation between Russia and the global organization... The focus of the discussion was the situation in Ukraine and around it.

The minister reiterated in detail the root causes of the current crisis, the course and goals of the special military operation aimed at eliminating threats to Russia's national security. He severely criticized the behavior of Western states that use the UN platform to promote politicized anti-Russian initiatives that are only fraught with prolonging the current crisis," the ministry said.

Lavrov noted the US failure to fulfill its obligations, including the refusal to issue visas to Russian representatives for events held under UN auspices, illegal alienation of Russian diplomatic property and imposition of restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on a number of urgent issues under consideration by the UN Security Council, such as the situation in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, as well as in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. Lavrov and . Guterres agreed on the indispensable nature of the constructive interaction of all members of the Council in order to overcome these and other crisis situations.