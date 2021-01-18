UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Had Mild Form Of Coronavirus, Has Antibodies

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:14 PM

Lavrov Had Mild Form of Coronavirus, Has Antibodies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he has coronavirus antibodies due to recovering from a mild form of the coronavirus and will make a decision on vaccination after consulting doctors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he has coronavirus antibodies due to recovering from a mild form of the coronavirus and will make a decision on vaccination after consulting doctors.

"I have antibodies, as I had the mild form of the coronavirus infection. Now I have learned that experts recommend vaccination even to those who have already recovered from the disease," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"I learned this yesterday, I will need co consult doctors," the diplomat added.

More Stories From World

