Lavrov Had Mild Form of Coronavirus, Has Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he has coronavirus antibodies due to recovering from a mild form of the coronavirus and will make a decision on vaccination after consulting doctors.

"I have antibodies, as I had the mild form of the coronavirus infection. Now I have learned that experts recommend vaccination even to those who have already recovered from the disease," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"I learned this yesterday, I will need co consult doctors," the diplomat added.