Lavrov Had Phone Conversation With US Counterpart Blinken - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Following the phone conversation between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, the interlocutors welcomed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty until 2026, which will help improve the overall situation in the field of international security and strategic stability. The issues of ensuring predictability in the field of arms control, taking into account the withdrawal of the United States from the INF Treaty, as well as in the context of the prospects for the Open Skies Treaty, were touched upon as well," the ministry said.

The conversation also featured other international topics, in particular, assistance to a peaceful settlement in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in Ukraine, it said.

Lavrov reminded Blinken about Russia's proposals for joint statements on the inadmissibility of nuclear war and on non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the ministry said.

The diplomats also spoke in favor of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Lavrov told Blinken that he was ready for a constructive dialogue on a wide range of topics. The diplomats agreed to maintain permanent working contacts, the foreign ministry said.