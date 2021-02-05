UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Had Phone Conversation With US Counterpart Blinken - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Lavrov Had Phone Conversation With US Counterpart Blinken - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Following the phone conversation between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, the interlocutors welcomed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty until 2026, which will help improve the overall situation in the field of international security and strategic stability. The issues of ensuring predictability in the field of arms control, taking into account the withdrawal of the United States from the INF Treaty, as well as in the context of the prospects for the Open Skies Treaty, were touched upon as well," the ministry said.

The conversation also featured other international topics, in particular, assistance to a peaceful settlement in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in Ukraine, it said.

Lavrov reminded Blinken about Russia's proposals for joint statements on the inadmissibility of nuclear war and on non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the ministry said.

The diplomats also spoke in favor of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Lavrov told Blinken that he was ready for a constructive dialogue on a wide range of topics. The diplomats agreed to maintain permanent working contacts, the foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Libya From

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Romania Church under fire as baby dies in baptism

2 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

2 hours ago

Sullivan Confirms Biden Plans to Appointing Specia ..

2 minutes ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.