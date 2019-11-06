Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir for his role in securing the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal who currently serves as the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya News Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir for his role in securing the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal who currently serves as the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya news Agency.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my gratitude to you for your personal participation in the release of Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested by Kiev for performing his direct journalistic duties," Lavrov said at an international conference in Moscow that was organized by the OSCE's Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Vyshinsky was detained in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas and treason. He was freed on September 7 as a part of the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons from Russia and Ukraine. Prior to the release, the court had extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. Upon returning to Russia, Vyshinsky was made the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya.