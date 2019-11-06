UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Hails OSCE Media Freedom Representative's Role In Vyshinsky's Release

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Lavrov Hails OSCE Media Freedom Representative's Role in Vyshinsky's Release

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir for his role in securing the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal who currently serves as the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya News Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir for his role in securing the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine online portal who currently serves as the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya news Agency.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my gratitude to you for your personal participation in the release of Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested by Kiev for performing his direct journalistic duties," Lavrov said at an international conference in Moscow that was organized by the OSCE's Office of the Representative on Freedom of the Media with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Vyshinsky was detained in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas and treason. He was freed on September 7 as a part of the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons from Russia and Ukraine. Prior to the release, the court had extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. Upon returning to Russia, Vyshinsky was made the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev May September 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

8 minutes ago

Global Franchise Market in Dubai concludes today

11 minutes ago

UAE supplies medicines to Hodeidah’s medical cen ..

11 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

41 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund highlights entrepreneurship in UAE at ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.