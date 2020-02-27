UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Hamas Leader To Discuss Arab-Israeli Conflict In Moscow March 2 - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

Lavrov, Hamas Leader to Discuss Arab-Israeli Conflict in Moscow March 2 - Russian Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, on March 2 in Moscow to address the prospects of the Arab-Israeli conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"On March 2, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will receive in Moscow the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement. During the upcoming meeting, they are expected to discuss ways to restore intra-Palestinian unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization. They will also study prospects for a solid and complex middle Eastern settlement on the internationally acknowledged legal basis," Zakharova said at a briefing.

