UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Has Not Yet Received US Visa - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Lavrov Has Not Yet Received US Visa - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation have not yet received US visas that are required for participation in the United Nations Security Council, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"To date, we have not received permits or visas neither for Sergey Viktorovich, nor for his people who accompany him," Antonov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Russia's Channel One, adding that the US State Department has warned the Russian side that there will be "a cold welcome" for Lavrov in the United States.

At the same time, the diplomat mentioned that Washington says that the issue of visas is at stage of "interdepartmental coordination."

Contacts of the Russian embassy with US authorities are very rare, and appeals are considered in the State Department for years, Antonov added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Same United States

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

25 minutes ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

55 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

2 hours ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.