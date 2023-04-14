Lavrov Has Not Yet Received US Visa - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation have not yet received US visas that are required for participation in the United Nations Security Council, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"To date, we have not received permits or visas neither for Sergey Viktorovich, nor for his people who accompany him," Antonov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Russia's Channel One, adding that the US State Department has warned the Russian side that there will be "a cold welcome" for Lavrov in the United States.

At the same time, the diplomat mentioned that Washington says that the issue of visas is at stage of "interdepartmental coordination."

Contacts of the Russian embassy with US authorities are very rare, and appeals are considered in the State Department for years, Antonov added.