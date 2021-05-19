UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Heading To Reykjavik For Talks With Blinken - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leaving for the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, where he will hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leaving for the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, where he will hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation said.

"The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry is finishing his visit to Dushanbe and is leaving for Reykjavik, where he is set to hold a bilateral meeting with the Icelandic foreign minister and negotiations with the US Secretary of State Blinken this evening," the source told reporters, specifying that talks with Blinken will be held after an official dinner.

