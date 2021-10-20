Lavrov Held Meeting With Taliban Delegation in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he held a meeting with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Moscow and urged the movement to ensure that Afghanistan's territory will not be used against third countries.

"Public support is associated with competent social policies and observance of the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, we discussed this in detail with the Taliban delegation ahead of the (Moscow-format) meeting," Lavrov said.

"As we told the distinguished delegation, we are calling on the Taliban movement to firmly stick to the policy of preventing the use of the Afghan territory against third countries, most importantly neighbors," the minister added.