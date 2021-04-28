UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Highlights Difference Between Situations In Donbas, And Abkhazia And South Ossetia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

Lavrov Highlights Difference Between Situations in Donbas, And Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted in his interview with Sputnik, a significant difference between the situation in Donbas, and the events in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, stressing that unlike quasi agreement with Georgia, the Minsk agreements were approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with no appendage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted in his interview with Sputnik, a significant difference between the situation in Donbas, and the events in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, stressing that unlike quasi agreement with Georgia, the Minsk agreements were approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with no appendage.

"In Abkhazia and South Ossetia, when [ex-Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili staged aggression against Tskhinval, against the positions of peacekeepers, including Russian ones, there were no agreements that would be similar to the Minsk set measures. The Medvedev-Sarkozy document [of then Russian-President Dmitry Medvedev and then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy] was not even signed, it was just discussed. It envisioned a number of steps, but it was not signed by Georgia," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, "after reaching an agreement with us here in Moscow, Sarkozy flew to Tbilisi in order to secure Saakashvili's support for this document.

"

"Saakashvili signed this document but removed key provisions from it. Sarkozy tried to present it as a compromise, but it was quite understandable to everyone. The document began with a preamble: the Russian Federation and the French Republic, trying to normalize the situation in the Caucasus, suggest for Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia the following: a ceasefire ... Saakashvili crossed out the head of the document, and it turned out simply, the first point is a ceasefire, and so on. And since then the West has been requesting us to fulfill these agreements," Lavrov recalled.

"In the case of Donbass, the situation was different, and the 17-hour talks in Minsk with the participation of the Normandy format leaders .... produced a result, which was approved two days later by the UNSC without any appendages, without any doubt that it must be implemented," Lavrov said.

