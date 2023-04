Lavrov Holding Meeting With Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Lavrov arrived in Ankara for a visit.

Earlier on Friday, he held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss urgent international, regional and bilateral issues. The agenda included the grain deal, the creation o a gas hub in Turkey and the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.