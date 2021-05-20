UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Holding Talks With Canada's Foreign Minister On Sidelines Of Arctic Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lavrov Holding Talks With Canada's Foreign Minister on Sidelines of Arctic Council

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding on Thursday his first in-person meeting with the foreign minister of Canada in many year. The talks with Foreign Minister Marc Garneau are ongoing on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial session in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

"I am so happy to hold a face-to-face meeting. Quite much time has passed since I last met with your predecessors in the post. This last happened in Fairbanks when we met with [Canada's ex-foreign minister] Chrystia Freeland at a session of the Arctic Council [in 2017]," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Fairbanks Post

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

5 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

13 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

20 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

33 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.