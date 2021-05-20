(@FahadShabbir)

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding on Thursday his first in-person meeting with the foreign minister of Canada in many year. The talks with Foreign Minister Marc Garneau are ongoing on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial session in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

"I am so happy to hold a face-to-face meeting. Quite much time has passed since I last met with your predecessors in the post. This last happened in Fairbanks when we met with [Canada's ex-foreign minister] Chrystia Freeland at a session of the Arctic Council [in 2017]," Lavrov said.